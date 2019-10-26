KSI v Logan Paul 2: How to watch KSI v Logan Paul 2 in UK time

KSI and Logan Paul will go head-to-head in a boxing rematch this November following their first showdown in 2018.

The first match was ruled a majority draw with the judges scoring 57-57, 57-57 and 58-57 in favour of KSI, but it wasn’t enough for him to secure the win.

Both men have hyped up the rematch and will be desperate to land a knockout blow on the other during this contest.

When is KSI v Logan Paul 2?

KSI v Logan Paul 2 takes place in the early hours of Sunday 10th November 2019 in UK time.

The show is expected to start around 4:00am UK time.

Where is KSI v Logan Paul 2?

The fight takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA.

The first bout took place at the MEN Arena in Manchester in front of a sell-out 18,000 crowd.

How to watch KSI v Logan Paul 2 in UK

The rematch will be shown on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

It will be cheaper than the usual price of £19.95 and involve a full card of fights leading up to the main event.

KSI v Logan Paul undercard

Who is KSI?

KSI is a popular YouTuber from London with 20.5m subscribers.

He gained fame for producing videos based around popular games such as the FIFA series.

His channel has diversified since his early days with a music career blossoming for KSI.

Who is Logan Paul?

Paul is a 24-year-old YouTuber from Ohio, USA with 19.9m subscribers to his channel.

He originally started creating content on now-defunct, six-second video site Vine.

Since then he moved onto platforms such as YouTube and Facebook and has held several acting roles on TV.

Paul has been involved in several controversies throughout his online career including immense backlash for filming in ‘suicide forest’ a location in Japan notorious for suicides.

The video contained footage of a hanged body, and Paul was subjected to intense criticism, forcing him to take a hiatus.