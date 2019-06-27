Wimbledon 2019 Men’s final: How to watch free on TV and live stream online

Tennis fans rejoice as Wimbledon returns to our screens, with a host of contenders battling it out for the ultimate prize.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the favourites to lift the trophy – a sentence used so often before, and more than likely to be the case again.

As ever, there will be surprises along the way, with a bristling array of talents in the chasing pack all hoping to break the dominance of the superstars.

Fans will be desperate to tune in for the main event, but how can you watch the action on TV and online?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Men’s Singles Wimbledon final.

When is the Men’s Singles Wimbledon final?

The Men’s Singles Wimbledon final will take place on Sunday 14th July with the day of action starting from 11:00am (UK time).

How to watch the Men’s Singles Wimbledon final

Fans can tune in to watch the tournament for free across BBC1, BBC2 and the BBC Red Button.

You can also live stream matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets so you never have to miss a moment.

Who won the Wimbledon final in 2018?

Novak Djokovic is the reigning Wimbledon champion after cruising to victory over Kevin Anderson on Centre Court.

The Serbian was the No 12 seed going into the tournament following a string of injuries, and recorded a 6-2 6-2 7-6 straight sets win over No 8 seed Anderson.

Djokovic overcame Nadal in the semi-finals following a gruelling encounter with the fifth set lasting 18 games as the Serbian star won 10-8.

Who will play the Men’s Singles Wimbledon final in 2019?

There are several key contenders and a wildcard name in the mix for the Wimbledon title, according to John McEnroe.

The three-time Wimbledon champion offered his tips to RadioTimes.com in the guide below.

