Gary Lineker refuses to apologise for swearing by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after epic win over Barcelona

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp swore (again) during a post-match interview after his side’s epic comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday night – and who can blame him? Certainly not BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker, who refused to apologise for Klopp’s use of the F-word.

“I’ve been asked to apologise on his behalf, but I’m not going to,” said Lineker. “I think he’s perfectly entitled to after that.

“He can get away with it, it’s after 10 o’ clock, after the watershed. Well done, Jurgen!”

Klopp’s team had played a stunning match, overturning their 3-0 deficit from the first leg to beat Barcelona 4-0 and earn a place in their second successive Champions League final.

The famously passionate manager couldn’t hold in his excitement, dropping an F-bomb in the post-match interview just days after swearing following Liverpool’s Premier League win over Newcastle.

Warning: the following clip contains swearing

ANOTHER famous Anfield night, packed into just 60 seconds… ⚽️ 7' Origi

⚽️ 54' Wijnaldum

⚽️ 56' Wijnaldum

⚽️ 79' Origi Just incredible 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KQBwYuNrUV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019

While the swear word went uncensored, Klopp was self-aware enough to echo Lineker’s sentiment, suggesting that there probably weren’t many children up to witness his slip.

“The boys are f***ing giants – it’s unbelievable,” beamed Klopp. “If you have to fine me, fine me. I’m not native so I don’t have better words for it. It’s 10 past 10, the children are probably in bed.”

Fellow pundit Rio Ferdinand added: “He’s going to get fined but I don’t think he’ll be bothered. But after a performance like that, that’s what it does. It sends you into craziness.”

The Reds will meet either Tottenham or Ajax in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 1st June.