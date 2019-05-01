Barcelona v Liverpool LIVE blog: Team news, build-up, how to watch

Barcelona and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Champions League semi-finals first leg this evening.

RadioTimes.com will keep you informed throughout the day with the latest news, plus live updates during the game.

Kick-off: 8:00pm

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Stadium: Nou Camp, Barcelona

Barcelonan possible XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Lenglet, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Barcelona v Liverpool

Liverpool travel to face Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

The Reds won 2-1 during their last trip to the Nou Camp in 2007.

Lionel Messi is the Champions League 2018/19 top scorer with 10 goals so far.

Pre-match build-up

9:00am: GOOD MORNING!

Welcome to the RadioTimes.com live blog ahead of Barcelona v Liverpool.

We’ll be bringing you the latest news throughout the day, before keeping you updated with LIVE developments from a huge Champions League night at the Nou Camp.

Liverpool are aiming for back-to-back European finals, Lionel Messi is simply aiming for Liverpool…