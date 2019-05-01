Fans around the world will be desperate to watch one of the most eagerly-anticipated games in world football this season but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Barcelona v Liverpool game?

Barcelona v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 28th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona v Liverpool

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino won't be easily silenced.

They're a match for any attacking trio in world football, and could enjoy a big night in the Nou Camp.

On the other hand, Messi has been the star performer in the tournament so far, and he will readily steal the limelight given the opportunity. His battle with Liverpool's backline will be fascinating.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Liverpool

