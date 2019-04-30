EFL play-off dates: Championship, League One, League Two play-off details confirmed – how to watch
The EFL play-offs guarantee plenty of drama for Championship, League One and League Two fans – how can you follow the drama?
The summer is fast-approaching for the majority of teams across the country but 12 teams will be forced to put their holidays on hold for the EFL play-offs.
Championship, League One and League Two representatives will battle it out across two legs for a place in the three finals with pride, money and ambitions on the line.
Several teams have guaranteed their place in the play-offs, though some are still fighting for more than just a chance of promotion, and others are scrambling for last-ditch spaces.
The EFL has confirmed the key dates and times for every play-off clash, and we will be updating the fixtures – as well as live TV information – for each game as they happen.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about when the Championship, League One and League Two play-offs take place.
When are the Championship play-offs 2018/19?
First Leg
Tie A – Saturday 11th May (12:30pm)
Tie B – Saturday 11th May (5:15pm)
Second Leg
Tie A – Tuesday 14th May (7:45pm)
Tie B – Wednesday 15th May (7:45pm)
League Two Final
Winner A v Winner B – Monday 27th May (3:00pm)
When are the League One play-offs 2018/19?
First Leg
Tie A – Saturday 11th May (7:30pm)
Tie B – Sunday 12th May (12:15pm)
Second Leg
Tie A – Thursday 16th May (7:45pm)
Tie B – Friday 17th May (7:45pm)
League Two Final
Winner A v Winner B – Sunday 26th May (3:00pm)
When are the League Two play-offs 2018/19?
First Leg
Tie A – Thursday 9th May (7:45pm)
Tie B – Friday 10th May (7:45pm)
Second Leg
Tie A – Sunday 12th May (6:00pm)
Tie B – Monday 13th May (7:45pm)
League Two Final
Winner A v Winner B – Saturday 25th May (3:00pm)
