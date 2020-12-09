Neighbours cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?

It has been a big milestone year for Neighbours, one that has seen many former cast members returning to help celebrate the anniversary, new cast members arriving, big players saying goodbye and not one, but two deaths.

There is a departure on the way, a new addition and the return of two fan-favourite characters from years gone by.

Here’s all you need to know about who is set to make a return and who is saying goodbye to Ramsay Street. As always, keep checking back and we will continually update the page when we know more.

JOINING

Nathan Borg (Curtis Perkins)

Neighbours have announced that hard of hearing actor, Nathan Borg, will be joining the long-running soap in a guest role. Borg will be playing new teacher Curtis Perkins in scenes that will see his character alongside legendary players such as Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

The 24-year-old actor was born six-weeks premature and after suffering from meningitis, he needed a cochlear implant in his right ear at the age of two to enable him to start hearing and learning. He is the first actor on Australian television with that implant.

RETURNING

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton)

This return has made us very happy! Amy was a highlight of the late 90s’ with the bubbly and unpredictable character breathing new life into the show at the time and Jacinta was fantastic in the role. So to hear she is on her way back has us very excited and we cannot wait to see what she will get up to when she returns to Erinsborough.

Speaking about her return, Jacinta said: “As Amy Greenwood has always held a fond place in my heart, to reprise her 20 years later feels like a gift that rarely happens in one’s career. She’s effusive and flamboyant and joyous to play. Her time back in Erinsborough will see her experience everything from friendship to drama, to romance and heartbreak. It’s quite the ride.”

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden)

The recent Neighbours promo had us all guessing as to who the mystery woman was and we put some guesses out there- and one of them was right. Melanie will be making her return to Erinsborough early in 2021- so get ready to hear that epic laugh again!

A hugely popular character in the 80s’ and early 90s’, Melanie married Joe Mangel (Mark Little) and left with him back in 1991. She made a brief return in 2005 where we learned it was not happily ever after for the pair and she has not been heard from since- until now that is. We are yet to learn what brings Melanie back but here’s hoping she is back for a lengthy stay!

LEAVING

Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards/Dony Hany)

This is a bit of a complicated one, so bear with us. Tom Robards who previously played Pierce vacated the role and made his final appearance on UK screens in November- four weeks before the character was set to bid Ramsay Street farewell.

With a few weeks worth of Pierce story left to tell, Don Hany has stepped into the role to allow the character to get a proper farewell. How Pierce eventually leaves remains to be seen but all signs are pointing to his marriage to Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) not rebounding from the roubles it is currently in.

