6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Elly Conway leaves for Switzerland as Chloe receives big news

This week’s visit to Neighbours sees Elly say her goodbyes and leave Erinsborough.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sheila has a nasty accident.

Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 27th and Friday 31st July 2020.

Chloe gets life-changing news

Chloe Brennan (April Rose-Pengilly) is concerned this week when she forgets that Ned Willis (Ben Hall) quit working at Lassiters months ago. She begins to think that she is already showing signs of Huntingdon’s and makes a panicked call to David to get a test sorted out. But as time goes on, another option is presented to her and she discovers that this is not to do with her disease at all – she is pregnant. At first, she decides to keep the news a secret from Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) until she has processed the information herself but when she learns that Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has found out, she immediately tells her husband. While Pierce is thrilled, Chloe reminds him of the risks involved to the baby should they go ahead and the two soon find themselves questioning whether the pregnancy should continue. What will they decide to do?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Shane has a bad week

Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) has not been making good decisions for quite some time and this week he continues to drive those who care about him away. Feeling the pressure of keeping up with his studies while working at The Waterhole, he grows frustrated when the busy number 30 proves to be too noisy for him to concentrate. His problems grow when Dipi (Sharon Johal) accepts more work on his behalf and he begins to think his schooling is set to suffer. He makes things harder for himself when he blows the secret about Ned borrowing money from Dipi to Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer), and she ends up laying into him for how he has always treated her boyfriend. As Shane continues to irritate his family, he later seems keen on having a quiet word with Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar), but what could he want from him?

Elly says her goodbyes

After four years back in Erinsborough that has been rocky, to say the least, Elly Conway leaves Neighbours for good this week. But as with any last-minute departure, there are always going to be problems and soon Elly (Jodi Anasta) finds herself in an argument with Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) who is not happy to learn that all these plans had been made without consulting her. But she soon comes around and Karl and Susan Kennedy (Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne) make a brief return to say their goodbyes to Elly. Packing up her things and saying farewell to her friends, she and Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) take one last look at Ramsay Street before getting in the car and flying away to Switzerland. But as for Bea, she finds herself alone at Number 28 and the weight of the last few months start to get to her. Heading to The Waterhole for a gig, she ends up in a violent altercation that takes place right in front of policeman, Levi Canning (Richie Morris).

Sheila has a run-in with a drone

Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are not seeing eye-to-eye with the gran making it clear how much she disapproves of her relationship with Kyle (Chris Milligan). Things are not helped when Sheila overhears her badmouthing her in an epic rant and she becomes even more convinced that she needs to keep these two apart. But Roxy, oblivious to Sheila hearing what she said, heads over with muffins as an ice breaker but it is clear they have not helped the situation. However, before the two can really get into their issues, they spot a drone flying overhead that seems intent on getting a close up of Roxy. Piloted by Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) and Louis (Declan Dennis), the drone soon comes hurtling towards the ground but is stopped from colliding with the floor by Sheila’s face. Will Sheila be OK, and how will Emmett explain this latest blunder?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Karl Kennedy gets a surprise when, in Perth, he bumps into Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and soon realises that all is not well. She concedes that her relationship with Des Clarke (Paul Keane) ran into issues and the two have gone their separate ways. Seeing how upset she is, will Karl let her friends back in Erinsborough know that she needs them?

While trying to find a way to help after Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) was arrested, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglue) gets chatting to a friend on the force and is stunned when all the charges are dropped. But she soon comes to realise that even though she was just after help, she may have inadvertently bribed a policeman. Harlow may be in the clear, but is Terese now faced with legal problems of her own?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.