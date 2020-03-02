Neighbours cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?

Get ready for a flurry of comings and goings among the Neighbours cast in the coming months as the soap marks a big milestone in 2020 with old faces and shock exits – here’s your complete guide…

RETURNING

Harry Sinclair (Paul Dawber)

Harry was previously Finn Kelly’s principal in Sydney and they have a rather complicated love/hate history. He was last seen in May 2019 when he was causing trouble around Ramsay Street in a bid to get Finn. Although he’s in prison, Finn will go and visit him while he comes to terms with the fact his memories are returning.

Dee Bliss (Madeleine West)

Dee’s return from the dead, and antics of dastardly doppelgänger/identical twin Andrea Somers, was one of Neighbours’ biggest and boldest ever plots – and it’s not over. Having finally got closure on his wife’s fate during 2019, Toadie Rebecchi is set to be reunited with Dee later in 2020 when she returns to Ramsay Street for reasons as yet unknown. West has been filming again in recent weeks, but the mind boggles as to where this explosive plot can go next…

Sky Mangel (Stephanie McIntosh) & Lana Crawford (Bridget Neval)

Sky and Lana made Neighbours history in 2004 when the teen’s shared the soap’s first on-screen lesbian kiss. The pioneering pair will reunite for the 35th anniversary in March 2020. Sky was a regular between 2003-2007 and is the granddaughter of the iconic Harold Bishop, while McIntosh the real-life half-sibling of Erinsborough legend Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson.

Des Clarke (Paul Keane)

Unlucky-in-love bank manager Des was there from day one, in fact the first episode centred around his stag night (he got jilted by the bride but ended up marrying Daphne the stripper, who was later killed in a car crash), so it’s a nice touch to have him back for the birthday episodes. He moved away from Ramsay Street in 1990, and we last caught up with Des in 2015 when Paul Robinson summoned his best mate to the Erinsborough Festival.

Dylan Timmins (Damien Bodie)

Beloved ‘Bogan’ family the Timmins clan were fan favourites in the 2000s, so Dylan’s return 13 years after he left will be a treat for a number of viewers. Bad boy Dylan had an eventful few years on the show, getting into all sorts of scrapes including faking his death and even ending up in prison.

Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) & Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan)

Paul’s little sister, and Lassiters big cheese, Lucy is one of the raft of old faces roped in to mark the 35th milestone. The character was among the original cast in 1985, with Bell the third actress to play her (she started in 1991 so is by far the longest-running and definitive Lucy). With her familial and professional links to Erinsborough she’s always popping in and out, and last appeared back in 2016 before her current return. This time she’s reunited with ex-boyfriend Mark, with Samazan reprising his role for the first time since 1995 when his alter ego left to become a TV chef (true).

Jane Harris (Annie Jones)

Heritage favourite Plain Jane Superbrain has been a recurring guest since 2018, when she was back on Ramsay Street for the first time since leaving the regular cast in 1989 on the hunt for buried treasure in granny Mrs Mangel’s old house. Kylie’s on-screen teenage BFF has come home again as part of the nostalgic anniversary fun and is embroiled in a twisty cat-fishing scam…

Paige Smith (Olympia Valance) & Jack Callahan (Andrew Morley)

They left Ramsay Street for a new life in Queensland with baby son Gabriel in 2018, but sadly there was no happy after for Paige and Jack – upon their return in February 2020 it was revealed the couple’s relationship is in crisis. The popular pair are back as part of the 35th anniversary, will they be one of the five pairings to tie the knot in the special week of episodes?

Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor)

Hunky cop Mark came back to town initially on a case, but seeing old flame Paige Smith has made him decide to stick around for the minute – at least until the 35th anniversary is done… McGregor has played the police officer on and off for a decade, and even came back from the dead once having spent a few years laying low in witness protection, so his current guest stint may not be the last we’ve seen of him.

Prue Wallace (Denise Van Outen)

Harlow Robinson’s wayward mum reappears in March, giving lucky Masked Singer contestant Denise “Fox” Van Outen another working holiday down under. Peripatetic Prue is back in Erinsborough with a shock – she’s now engaged to Gary Canning! Will they walk down the aisle as one of the promised weddings during the 35th anniversary week?

LEAVING

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta)

Cursed teacher Miss Conway is bowing out in spring 2020 after Anasta announced her decision to quit. We’re promised a meaty exit storyline as Elly becomes increasingly entangled with old flame Finn Kelly, who is dating her sister, Bea Nilsson. “I couldn’t ask for a better way to sign off from Ramsay Street,” says the former Home and Away star, who joined in 2016, replacing Kendall Nunn who originally played Karl and Susan Kennedy’s niece in her teens in brief stint back in 2001.

Three mystery deaths

Show bosses have confirmed a trio of tragic exits during the 35th anniversary week, airing across the week commencing Monday 16th March 2020. Of course the identity of the soon-to-be-deceased remains a closely guarded secret until the episodes hit our screens, but RadioTimes.com already has some suspicions…

JOINING

There are currently no new casting announcements from Neighbours, but with three deaths on the horizon there’s going to be room in Ramsay Street for fresh blood… Stay tuned and keep checking RadioTimes.com for all the latest info!

