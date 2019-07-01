Neighbours cast address Logie awards snub

Neighbours came away empty-handed from the 2019 Logie Awards, Australian TV’s most prestigious prize-giving ceremony, held on Sunday 30th June at the Star casino on the glamorous Gold Coast.

The long-running Aussie soap had a strong showing in the nominations with six nods, and fans felt the emotional exit storyline for Sonya Rebecchi meant the show, and particularly Eve Morey and Ryan Moloney, were in with a solid chance of success.

Fan favourite Morey was controversially axed earlier this year as a result of production budget cuts, and Sonya’s heartbreaking death from cancer in the arms of her beloved husband Toadie drew acclaim as one of the most impactful Neighbours storylines of all time.

The actress had been shortlisted for the most coveted gong of the night, the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, but was beaten by comic and quiz show host Tom Gleeson. The ‘Gold’ is seen as one of the biggest awards dished out in the country’s industry, and was won back in 1988 by a young Kylie Minogue during her Neighbours days.

Some of the cast took to Twitter to voice their disappointment, with Colette Mann (Sheila Canning) replying to a fan asking if the stars enjoyed the Logies by saying “Yes but it would’ve been better with a win”.

Stefan Dennis, aka legendary Ramsay Street resident Paul Robinson, told RadioTimes.com last month he felt show bosses may now be regretting the decision to axe Morey considering the outrage it caused among the audience, and the cast themselves.

“Actors are working in a business and a very big company has to see the bottom line,” he said while on location in the UK for an upcoming storyline involving guest star Denise Van Outen, “and if it’s not adding up they work out how to do it. Eve was a casualty of that.

“I think in hindsight they’re now going, ‘Oops’! There is possibly some regret among the powers that be with regard to the decision. It was a big shock to the cast and took us a long time to get over – myself, Ryan Moloney, Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy) and Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) marched to the office and said ‘You can’t do this,’ they explained it was out of their hands.”

Dennis also spoke out on Twitter and thanked fans for the support during the voting campaign, taking the disappointment in his stride:

Big thanks to everyone who voted for Neighbours in the Logies. We didn’t get any prizes but nice to know you care that much about the show and its characters/actors. Cheers! — Stefan Dennis. (@dendale) June 30, 2019

Neighbours was acknowledged in the Most Outstanding and Most Popular drama categories, Moloney as Most Popular Actor, Morey as Most Popular Actress as well as being shortlisted for the Goldie Logie, and former Australia’s Got Talent winner Bonnie Anderson (Bea Nilssen) as Most Popular New Talent.

Rival soap Home and Away picked up three nominations but didn’t win anything either – better luck next time for the residents of Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

