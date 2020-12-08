Hollyoaks Christmas 2020 spoilers: day-by-day viewing guide

Hollyoaks finally reveals who’s in the body bag when last year’s ambitious flash forward is paid off, and we discover the full story behind the intriguing moments from New Year’s Eve 2020 glimpsed 12 months ago. Full marks to the show for pulling this huge concept off in the middle of a global pandemic…

Advertisement

This festive fortnight has got it all: a wedding, a death, a kidnap, deadly secrets, forbidden passion, a county lines climax and a dash of infidelity. John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) all face terrible danger, but who will survive into 2021? If you can’t wait to watch it live, the Christmas episodes are available as a boxset on All4 from 22nd December.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers and full viewing guide for 21st December 2020 – 1st January 2021, including first-look showings on E4.

Thursday 17th December – 7pm, E4/Monday 21st December – 6:30pm, C4

Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) lurks in the village, dressed as Santa (lovely touch) and ready to kidnap Bobby. Can the McQueens work out who’s behind the blackmail before it’s too late?

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is determined to make sure Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) faces the music for his crimes, much to the horror of Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali), as Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) mopes she’s spending Christmas without Mitchell.

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) reflects on where it all went wrong, and baby Faith is caught between the bitter battle between warring sisters Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Monday 21st December – 7pm, E4/Tuesday 22nd December – 6:25pm, C4

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) devises a terrifying plan to deal with Tony, warning his son not to challenge him. What has the dastardly doctor got up his sleeve?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is oblivious to what Silas is plotting and is distracted when Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is accused of a being the family’s blackmailer.

Also, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) goes to desperate lengths to raise some cash, but is it just so he can score drugs? Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) upsets fragile Liberty by suggesting him and Sienna co-parent Faith.

Tuesday 22nd December – 7pm, E4/Wednesday 23rd December – 6pm, C4 (60-minute episode)

It’s not exactly a joyful Christmas Day for Tony, who reels when Edward tells him that Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is dead. Swooping in on his vulnerable son, the menacing medic prepares to poison him hoping to put him out of the picture – permanently.

Liberty is shocked when she sees Sienna and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) kissing, and rushes to tell a heartbroken Brody.

And Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) takes drastic action to deal with Ollie’s drug problem, while Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) gets cold feet about his upcoming wedding to Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry). Is he good enough for his dream woman?

Wednesday 23rd December – 7pm, E4/Monday 28th December – 6:30pm, C4

The second week of the festive fortnight reveals the events teased in last year’s flash forward to New Year’s Eve 2020. Yazz and Tom’s wedding forms the backdrop to a dramatic day in the village that sees lives change forever – and at least one death.

With the pressure on from creepy county lines boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony), Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) deals drugs in the village and is spotted by John Paul. Will he tell Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) what her son is up to? Juliet, Jordan Price (Connor Calland) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) also fear Victor’s wrath as they realise how deeply they’re involved.

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) encourages her fellow parents to let loose for a night of partying they’ll never forget…

Monday 28th December – 7pm, E4/Tuesday 29th December – 6pm, C4 (60-minute episode)

Nancy’s house is raided by the police who find evidence of drug dealing, as a search begins for missing Charlie and Ella. Can they be found before Victor tracks them down?

Juliet frantically tries to warn her loved ones when vengeful Victor threatens to kill someone close to her. She tracks down Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and the girls confess their true feelings, but is it too late for the smitten couple?

Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) is worried when Sid Sumner (Billy Price) disappears, and she finds his beloved guitar smashed to pieces in the pub car park. Has the lad become Victor’s victim? And the Cunningham-Maalik wedding is threatened as danger lurks around every corner in the run-up to 2021.

Tuesday 29th December – 7pm, E4/Wednesday 30th December – 6:30pm, C4

The village is swarming with police as events take a tragic turn that brings a traumatic 2020 to a close.

John Paul sees a body bag outside the Hutch with the ID badge belonging to George Kiss (Callum Kerr) lying next to it – is his police officer boyfriend dead? Darren is inside the restaurant as it becomes a crime scene, but why is he covered in blood and in floods of tears?

Finally, Ollie sinks lower than ever and his behaviour has huge repercussions for Luke and Cindy. Can their doomed romance survive into the new year?

Wednesday 30th December – 7pm, E4/Monday 4th January – time tbc, C4

The residents come to terms with the shocking events of New Year’s Eve. Life will never be the same again for Mandy, Darren and Nancy as they endure a dramatic start to 2021…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.