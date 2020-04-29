Will Toby try and kill Felix again in Hollyoaks? Kelle Bryan on Martine covering up for her son

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) was left for dead in Hollyoaks after being attacked by his own son Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) as revenge for selling him and his sister Celeste (Andrea Ali) when they were babies, only for the siblings to frame third sibling Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) for the crime.

Mum Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) knows which of her sons is guilty but has agreed to keep Toby’s secet, and with Mitchell now released she faces a huge dilemma of parental loyalty…

“Martine went to bat for Mitchell when he was arrested, but what I love about the storyline is that she doesn’t drop Toby in it either,” says Bryan, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com. “She protects him also and stays loyal to both sons. She does not accept Toby’s behaviour.”

That may come back to bite the former flight attendant, as recovering Felix is now living with the Faroes so they can get to him first if he recalls the identity of the person who knocked him unconscious in the alleyway – might Toby make a second attempt on his father’s life?

“Toby has the capability to want more revenge,” warns Bryan. “He was raised in a social experiment locked behind a door not knowing right from wrong, he has no moral compass or empathy, he was never hugged or touched as a child.

“I would say his upbringing means he could be a very dangerous individual, potentially…”

One outcome of Felix’s assault is signs of a slight thawing between Martine and icy Celeste. “Up until this incident Celeste doesn’t give a monkeys about her mother!” laughs Bryan. “She couldn’t care less about what Martine thinks or if she’s alive or dead.

“When they overheard Walter and Felix discuss Toby and Celeste being sold, it was the first time they were on the same page. The fact they experienced that information together is a turning point in their relationship, but they are on a very long road.”

The disparate Deverauxs are hardly Hollyoaks’ happiest family, and Toby’s unpredictable temper may well be their undoing and put the whole clan in danger…

