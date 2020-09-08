Emmerdale to “wreak havoc” with three new characters – Ben, Meena and Mackenzie – this autumn

Emmerdale is introducing three new characters this autumn, one of which could spell trouble for Manpreet, while Moira Dingle could be about to be reminded of a bad family memory and Aaron Dingle may be on course for new love.

Meet Meena (Paige Sandhu)

Meena (pictured, second from right) turns Billy’s head the moment he sees her, which upsets Dawn – the last thing she wants to see is some brassy new lass tantalising her ex! Meena quickly proves to be a livewire and her sister, Dr Manpreet Sharma, wants to know exactly what she’s doing in Emmerdale village.

There is bad blood between these two sisters – the reasons why will hopefully become quickly apparent.

Paige said: “Meena is such a fun and complex character to play and I’m really looking forward to seeing how people react to her. I’m loving working with both Rebecca and Bhasker and they have made me feel so welcome.”

Meet Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb)

Moira Dingle is a tough, independent woman and seemingly proud of her roots, when her brother Mackenzie (pictured, centre) arrives in the village, their dark past emerges.

They have very different interpretations of a past event: will they ever make peace about it?

Lawrence said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be moving into Emmerdale village as Mackenzie. I have had so much fun playing around with the character already, and to do it in Britain’s most famous village is just the cherry on top. I couldn’t be further from ‘Mac’ in real life, so playing him will no doubt have its challenges, but I’m more than up for the ride! I can’t wait to don my wellies and wreak some havoc.”

Meet Ben (Simon Lennon)

When Aaron meets Ben (pictured, far left) working at the Hide Cafe, Ben quickly informs him they used to go to school together. But Aaron is mortified when Ben reminds him how he treated him and realises he has got some serious making up to do if they are going to become better acquainted.

Formerly a star of BBC One’s Our Girl, Simon said: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. I feel so lucky to be a part of such an established, fantastic show… Ben and Aaron Dingle have a lot of history and it will all come to the forefront when they’re reunited after a long time apart.”

