6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Jamie hatches a plan against Andrea as Priya hides a secret

This weeks visit to Emmerdale shows Andrea fall for Jamie’s plot to deceive her.

Advertisement

And Moira learns all about the secret business deal.

Here are your spoilers for Emmerdale between 27th – 31st July 2020.

Jamie tries to gain the upper hand with Andrea

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) is in a difficult spot following Andrea’s discovery that he was the one to hit Moira Barton (Natalie J.Robb) with his car and put her in hospital. The romantic plans he had with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) went out the window when Andrea made it clear that he had to stay committed to her in order for her to keep his dark secret. This week, he gets talking to Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and following some advice, he attempts to start putting on a front that he loves Andrea and is happy to stay with her. His charade does the trick and she begins to think that he is warming to giving the marriage another shot. But it is clear that all Jamie now feels for Andrea is hate and while he keeps up the pretence, he will not be able to play happy families for long. What will Jamie do next, and does he have a plan to break free from Andrea’s clutches?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The search for Kirin continues

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is keen to get her adoption plans moving but before she can, she needs to track down the long-departed Kirin and it is a task that is proving to not be easy. This week, after asking Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) fo help in tracking him down, she turns to Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) for help to find out more. But she does not expect Sarah to go to the lengths that she does and is quick to take her to task when she learns that she broke into Priya’s house and pocketed some valuable items in the process. Charity turns up at the house too and gives her a stern talking to that is interrupted when Priya returns home. Charity and Sarah are forced to hide and hope that they are not spotted but as they do, they hear Priya on the phone to Kirin’s sister. What will they hear her say, and it will help Charity track Kirin down?

Moira makes a discovery

Moira may be out of the hospital and on the mend following her hit and run accident, she and Cain (Jeff Hordley) still have no idea who hit her – with the prime suspect seeming less and less likely to have been responsible. But while the two have no idea that Jamie was the culprit, Moira is soon distracted by some news from the farm when she learns about the secret business deal that Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) set up behind her back. She is furious at the betrayal and plans to immediately confront the pair about it. But, while worrying about her recovery, Cain tries to calm her down and convinces her that she should take a different approach with getting her revenge on them. What will Moira do, and are her and Cain continuing to grow closer in the wake of her injuries?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

The Assistant Restaurant Managers job is up for grabs and both Amy and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) are vying for the position. But as the interview process begins, will either of them come out on top?

Cupid’s arrow is on the loose on the Dales this week as Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) notices a spark of chemistry between Luke Posner (Max Parker) and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins). Deciding to play matchmaker, will she find a way to get these two together?

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) has been trying to put on a brave face in the wake of his injuries and has had to deal with an angry Abigail (Daisy Campbell) who wants revenge on behalf of her dad. But this week he learns more about his possible compensation claim and is left feeling optimistic. Will he get good news?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.