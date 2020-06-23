Emmerdale’s Harriet Finch reignites Malone affair – but has she made her final decision?

When we left Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) before Emmerdale paused to give us the series of lockdown specials, she had just got engaged to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

But it was not a time for celebration as she has been hiding a huge secret that will devastate Will if he finds out.

She and dodgy detective, Malone (Mark Womack), found themselves giving into passion when their feelings for each other were reignited.

But given how much trouble Malone has already caused for Will, there isn’t a worse person for her to have an affair with.

And speaking of Will, he remains blissfully unaware of Harriet and Malone’s affair and continues to try and push Harriet into setting a wedding date, growing concerned when she doesn’t seem as keen to get the ball rolling as he does.

Harriet can’t keep her thoughts on getting married to herself and confides in Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) that she isn’t convinced it is the right thing to do. Later, she decides she needs to speak to Malone again and sets up a meeting with the intention of getting him to leave the dales and never return.

Malone though, true to form, insists that he is staying put and the tension between the two soon leads to them falling back into each other’s arms. Unfortunately, her time with Malone causes her to miss a meeting about the wedding and Will’s worries are piqued when he hears that Malone is back.

Harriet tries to calm the situation down and says she has heard from Malone and he has made it clear he wants nothing to do with them. But how long will she be able to keep her secret, and will she make a choice between Malone and Will?

