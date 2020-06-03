Andrea leaves Emmerdale after her revenge plot is exposed – is this the last we’ve seen of her?

Having sensationally exposed her husband’s affair in front of the whole village, Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) has left Emmerdale with daughter Millie Tate – but why did she flee in secret, and is there something suspicious about her vanishing act?

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and mistress Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) were left red-faced in a packed Woolpack when vengeful Andrea hijacked the pub quiz screen which, instead of flashing up trivia questions, showed screenshots of sneaky text messages confirming their fling.

Accusing his lover of staging the big reveal to wreck his marriage, Jamie then learnt Andrea was actually behind the public outing of his infidelity and has known about him and Belle for weeks.

The vet viciously turned on his deceitful wife for her sick plotting, effectively getting him off the hook for cheating in the first place. Declaring their marriage was over, he admitted Belle the was one he wanted to be with.

Cruelly calling her love rival a mentally unstable, Bambi-eyed drip, with no personality (harsh), didn’t do Andrea any favours, as she defended her actions by insisting she wanted to make Jamie think Belle had outed them so he would dump her and realise he still loved his other half.

Jamie then dramatically dismissed his wife’s desperate plea they try and repair their relationship, putting the Tates at the point of no return.

Returning home after an unsuccessful attempt to reconcile with Belle, Jamie was stunned to find Andrea and Millie had done a runner.

With no note explaining their whereabouts, Jamie has no idea where his spurned spouse has taken their daughter, but there are some disconcerting developments in the story later this week when Tracy Metcalfe reveals Andrea left without taking her purse or car.

Should we be worried – or suspicious? Has Andrea had a breakdown, and could Millie be in danger if her mum is unstable? Or is this part of a bigger, far-reaching revenge plan? Please say Andrea has finally found her inner Kim Tate and realised she can do so much better than Jamie…

