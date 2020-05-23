6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Harriet’s guilt leads to make a shock decision

More drama from the Dales as this weeks visit to Emmerdale shows that life is about to get a lot more complicated for Harriet.

And Vinny makes a shocking discovery.

Here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale between Monday 25th and Friday 29th May.

Things get complicated for Harriet

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) has been playing a dangerous game of late as the tension between her and DI Malone (Mark Womack) has boiled over into something more. To make matters worse, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) has stunned her by proposing and this week, struggling to deal with the guilt she is feeling, she says yes. Will is over the moon and doesn’t hesitate to tell anyone who will listen that he is marrying the woman of his dreams, but Harriet, who dodges calls from Malone, immediately starts to struggle with the deception. As everyone congratulates them both, will Harriet’s guilt drive to tell the truth, or will she bury it long enough to make it down the aisle?

Vinny learns the truth about “Alex”

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Tarbuck) thinks that her son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) has a new lady friend by the name of Alex. In actual fact, Alex is really Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), Vinny’s father who has been using the alias to secretly get close to him. This week sees the truth come out as Paul lets slip to Vinny that he knows Mandy. Later, Mandy spots him and it is not long before the two are in the middle of a blazing row when he storms into the Dingle house. It is at this moment that Vinny returns home and is devastated to learn who is friend and colleague really is. Venting his horror, he soon runs off and when he does not return, people set out looking for him. Mandy is left feeling that she has ruined things with her son and lost him for good. Will Vinny return?

A betrayed Andrea changes her approach

Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) have been on holiday, with Jamie not knowing that the trip is a last-ditch attempt by his wife to make him fall in love with her again after she secretly discovered his affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper). This week, they return to the Dales and Andrea’s hope that her plan worked is quickly dashed when she finds out Jamie is continuing to see Belle – using the excuse of a conference as a chance to spend the night with her. Devastated by this latest betrayal, she confides in Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) who advises her to end the marriage. Andrea, however, changes her tune and soon starts thinking about revenge. Getting Leyla to agree to help, she starts working out how to get her own back…

Is it over for Leyla and Liam?

It has been a rocky road for Leyla and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) as the two have embarked on a relationship with the main obstacle they have faced being his daughter, Leanna (Mimi Slinger). She has made it clear she does not approve, and recent arguments have become heated- with the latest ending with Leyla losing her patience and giving Leanna a slap after finding her office vandalised. This week, she must face the consequences of her actions as Liam tries to process how bad things have become. He and Leanna reaching out to each other and opening the lines of communication is great for them, but does it mean it is the end of the line for Leyla and Liam’s romance?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) celebrates her birthday this week, but when she receives a birthday card from Cain (Jeff Hordley) and the boys, she is left feeling disappointed. What has Cain done?

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookman) has decided that she wants another shot with Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) Unsure how to best proceed, could Manpreet Sharma’s (Rebecca Sarker) suggestion that she write him a letter do the trick?

