Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle could be in danger, warns Andrea Tate actress

Embarking on an affair with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) may not have been the best move Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) has made in Emmerdale and whilst the two of them have developed strong feelings for each other, they have no idea Jamie’s wife, Andrea knows everything – and Belle should be worried.

Andrea caught Jamie and Belle kissing and has stayed quiet about her discovery, deciding instead to use the knowledge to her advantage. Whilst she does hope to save her marriage, Andrea actress, Anna Nightingale, has been talking to Metro about why Belle should start watching her back.

“She will be thinking of her daughter, so I don’t think she’d do anything to jeopardise her but blind rage can make people do crazy things,” Nightingale says, hinting that Belle could be in serious trouble. “I think she would find it heartbreaking to see them together if they stayed as a couple, so she may set her sights on breaking them up. She’s learnt a lot from Kim and her stealthy approach to implementing revenge.”

As for how Nightingale would feel if she and Jamie were to split, she’s excited by the possibilities it would bring saying “I would love to see her navigate her relationships in the village as a single woman. I think she’d want to stay just to prove a point. She’s got a fun, crazy and sexy side she would feel more free to show.”

We have some ideas on just how Andrea could get revenge, as well…

Emmerdale continues to air two episodes a week in a bid to keep new footage on the air. It’s unclear exactly how many episodes we have left before the pre-lockdown footage runs out.

