Pierce Harris teams up with Kim Tate in Emmerdale – but it’s not what you think

Emmerdale killer Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) has aligned himself to villainous Kim Tate (Claire King) as part of his sinister plot to reunite with ex-wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry). However, Graham Foster’s murderer is duping the queen of Home Farm and she could end up behind bars for his crime…

Advertisement

Wednesday 5th February’s edition of Emmerdale saw poisonous Pierce emerge from the shadows and deliberately crash his bike into Kim’s car. Believing it was an accident, guilty Mrs T invited this mysterious, dashing cyclist into the big house to check him over, oblivious to who he really is – don’t forget, Kim was away from the village during Pierce’s original stint on the show from 2016 to 2017.

Posing as a solicitor called Ollie, probing Pierce made small talk with Kim and soon had her in the palm of his hand, as the conversation turned to the bitter custody case her son and daughter-in-law are embroiled in.

By the end of the episode, gullible Kim had introduced ‘Ollie’ to son Jamie Tate and promised to tap him up as the battle with Andrea Tate over little Millie’s future continues.

Little does Kim realise she has let her husband’s killer into her life and put herself in danger: Pierce is fixated on framing someone for Graham’s demise believing him and Rhona can run off into the sunset together, and has overheard his ex discuss her suspicions Kim was involved in despatching Mr Foster.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

With his feet under the Home Farm table, metaphorically speaking, he’s obviously got a master plan to get Kim out of the way. But what does that mean for Marlon Dingle? Previously, Pierce planted the murder weapon in the chef’s house that led to him being banged up with no bail and a trial six months away. If his sights are now set on Kim, will he find a way to exonerate innocent Marlon? Or is there an entirely different reason he’s infiltrated the Tates that we are not yet privy to?

In a creepy coda, Pierce watched a sleeping Rhona and reiterated his terrifying promise to: “take you away from all of this very soon,” stroking her face as only a twisted stalker knows how…

Pierce targets Rhona’s best friend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) next week when he kidnaps her young son Johnny, as he also continues to hang around Home Farm and arouses the suspicions of Kim’s sidekick Al Chapman. Is anyone in the village safe? And is the mighty Kim Tate really going to be taken in by the horrible Mr Harris?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.