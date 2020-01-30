Accessibility Links

  5. Emmerdale villain Pierce reveals sinister plan for Rhona: “Soon we’ll be together again!”

Graham's killer was back on screen

emmerdale pierce harris

Creepy killer Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) made his first appearance on screen since the circumstances behind his shock return were explained last week, which lead to him murdering Graham Foster to stop him leaving the country with his ex-wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

Thursday 30th January’s double bill of Emmerdale action saw Pierce first glimpsed ordering flowers online to send to Rhona with the message: “Our destiny is near.”

30_01_coro_vanessa_rhona_2nd_ep

Then Rhona found an address on a piece of paper among her dead lover’s things and decided to investigate, convinced it was a clue to who is framing Marlon Dingle for the crime but oblivious to it being Pierce’s place – she doesn’t know Graham had gone there and beat him up to warn him off getting in touch with Rhona after being released from prison for raping her.

Viewers’ hearts were in their mouths as Rhona ransacked the dingy bedsit only to be caught in the act by a thuggish guy called Trevor, who claimed to know nothing about ‘Graham Foster’ and sent shaken Rhona packing.

Back at the Woolpack later, detective Rhona regaled to the regulars she’s convinced Trevor is hiding something and is somehow connected to Kim Tate, who she has pinned for prime suspect and thinks planned the killing.

Emmerdale Pierce Harris

The episode ended with Pierce returning to the flat in question to grumpy roomie Trevor, who told him a woman had come looking for a Graham Foster – with a sinister glint in his eye he smiled: “She’s found me, soon we’ll be together again…”

It appears Pierce doesn’t want revenge on the woman who put him behind bars, instead he believes there’s a chance to reconcile with Rhona, despite the sexual and psychological abuse he subjected her to during their ordeal of a marriage.

Speaking at the National Television Awards, where Emmerdale was named Best Serial Drama for the fourth year in a row, Jonathan (aka Pierce) warned RadioTimes.com the whole village could be in danger as he plots his next move: “A lot of people should be watching their backs, I think, you never know when Pierce is around.

“He feels like a victim of circumstance, he’s got something to prove. I’ll tell you what happens is something everyone is least expecting – it’s one of those watch this space moments…”

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

