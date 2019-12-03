When is Emmerdale on over Christmas 2019? Final ITV schedule confirmed

Accessibility Links

Don't miss a moment of Dales drama with our indispensable guide

Shocks, surprises and revelations are ready to be unwrapped in Emmerdale over Christmas and New Year, with the focus firmly on Home Farm and the twisted Tate clan.

Graham Foster and Kim Tate’s bitter battle takes a dramatic turn and there are massive repercussions for Jamie and Andrea Tate’s future. Elsewhere in the village, Victoria Barton prepares to give birth to dead rapist Lee’s baby, and David Metcalfe’s efforts to reconnect with son Jacob Gallagher after his grooming by evil Maya Stepney are derailed by an unexpected bombshell.

With all the soaps shifting around for the festive TV fortnight, here’s your guide to when to watch Emmerdale this Yuletide…

The Emmerdale Christmas and New Year schedule plays out as follows:

Monday 23rd December – 7pm, ITV

Christmas Eve – 7pm, ITV

Christmas Day – 7pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Boxing Day – 7pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Friday 27th December – 7pm, ITV

Monday 30th December – 7pm, ITV

New Year’s Eve – 7pm, ITV

New Year’s Day – 7pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Thursday 2nd January – 7pm and 8pm, ITV (2 eps)

Friday 3rd January – 7pm, ITV

