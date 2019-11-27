Emmerdale Christmas 2019 spoilers – Graham’s revenge on Kim and Jacob’s new bombshell

Christmas is coming, and soaps fans are preparing themselves for the biggest time of the year when their favourite shows serve up a feast of drama, twists and turns with all the trimmings – and Emmerdale is no exception.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com brings you a sneak preview, with a side order of irresistible speculation, of what to expect once we hit the all-important festive fortnight in the Dales…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Graham vs Kim – to the death?

The focus will be on the village’s flashiest family this Christmas with the Tates taking centre stage, but it won’t be a happy Yuletide for the cursed clan. As the wealthy relatives tuck into their turkey on 25th December, Graham Foster marches in to play his ace as part of his plan to outwit employee/arch-enemy Kim Tate.

Graham makes a game-changing revelation that threatens to destroy the Tates, paving the way for his departure following the news that actor Andrew Scarborough has quit the show after just over two years. Whatever Graham divulges, it leads to a dramatic exit – and possibly death – and is surely connected to…

Andrea’s anguish

Kim knows daughter-in-law Andrea Tate is hiding the possibility Graham could be little daughter Millie’s real father. In the run-up to Christmas, a DNA test is carried out to determine the truth once and for all, then Andrea learns she is pregnant again (this time definitely by husband Jamie) only to later fear she is losing the baby…

Not wanting to wreck her son’s happiness even further, Kim’s icy heart begins to melt so she keeps quiet and the results remain a mystery – until, presumably, the Christmas episode. Is Graham really Millie’s dad? Will Jamie learn the truth that Andrea was initially paid to be his girlfriend by Graham? Are we looking at a ‘Who Bumped off the Brooding Butler?’ storyline for 2020?

Jacob gets another bombshell

Reeling from abuser Maya Stepney’s rejection upon her release from prison, but unaware she is pregnant with what may be his child, fragile teen Jacob Gallagher could do with a relaxing Christmas. Unfortunately that’s not going to happen, as dad David Metcalfe receives what the show has teased as ‘a surprise special delivery’ over the festive season that turns his family upside down.

Jacob bears the brunt of the shock twist, and it remains to be seen whether this will derail the relationship between father and son just as the pair were starting to put the past behind them. Does the plot involve Maya’s unborn child, which could also be ex-fiance David’s…?

Baby drama for Victoria

It’s been a tumultuous year for Victoria Barton: she was the victim of a sexual assault that resulted in her falling pregnant, then watched her protective big brother Robert Sugden get sent down for life after he murdered her rapist. Not only that, but said attacker Lee’s mother Wendy branded her a liar and has now moved to the village, and Vic’s new mystery man turned out to be Lee’s brother.

Now her looming December birth, which RadioTimes.com understands will be around the New Year period, is set to be suitably dramatic. Will 2020 be a fresh start for Victoria and her bubba?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.