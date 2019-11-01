Emmerdale confirms Robert Sugden’s final episode is tonight

Hearts will be breaking when Ryan Hawley makes his last appearance as Robert Sugden in Emmerdale on Friday 1st November, devastating Robron fans and bringing the love story with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) to a tragic conclusion.

Robert has just started a life sentence for murdering rapist Lee Posner and is not eligible for parole for 14 years. Aaron is already struggling without his other half and can’t bring himself to imagine a life without him, but a cruel twist is about to hit the beloved boys.

Friday’s episode is visiting day at the nick, but as Aaron sits across from Rob he has no idea that the inmate has just learnt he is being transferred to a jail on the Isle of Wight, making contact between the couple virtually impossible unless Mr Dingle leaves the village.

Deciding not to tell Aaron the truth to protect him from the inevitable hurt, Robert prepares to say a final farewell with his hubby oblivious to the fact this could be the last time they see each other…

Will Robert really keep Aaron in the dark before he’s moved? How will the rest of Rob’s family react to the news? And will Robron fans ever recover from what promises to be an emotionally epic scene?

It was announced in the summer that Hawley was quitting after five years in the role of Jack Sugden’s eldest, inheriting the part from Karl Davies and bringing the character back as a regular for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Emmerdale has teased fans as to when Robert’s actual last appearance on screen will be, only giving confirmation now, a few hours before it airs.

