Emmerdale to kill off fan favourite character

Emmerdale’s Rachel Breckle is to be given an off-screen death in scenes to be shown next week.

Rachel (Gemma Oaten) was last seen in 2015 when she exited the village with Jai’s son Archie. But the upcoming drama will see Jai left shocked when Dan – who was once married to Rachel’s sister Ali – arrives with Archie in tow and explains that Rachel has died.

Emmerdale has yet to reveal the cause of Rachel’s untimely demise, but viewers will see Jai (Chris Bisson) struggling to get through to his estranged son in the wake of her death.

Just last month, Oaten referred to her Emmerdale character at a TEDx Talk, admitting that she’d struggled with a plotline that saw Rachel become physically violent with her partner Sam Dingle.

After confessing that she “broke down on set” during filming, Oaten added: “I really struggled and I had to dig deeper to understand why Rachel would do this.

“How could this good-hearted woman physically hurt the one person she loves more than anything else in the world?”

Since leaving Emmerdale, Oaten has gone on to play nurse Sydney Somers on Holby City and will be seen next in comedy drama Made You Look alongside former EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo and Hollyoaks’ James Sutton.

