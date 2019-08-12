Emmerdale’s Sandra Marvin quits soap as Jessie Dingle

Sandra Marvin has announced that she is leaving Emmerdale after two years as headteacher Jessie Dingle.

The character is currently at the centre of a prominent storyline that has seen her lose her job at the local school in the wake of the grooming scandal involving colleague Maya Stepney. And now it appears that Jessie’s future is away from the village and not with husband Marlon (Mark Charnock).

Speaking to OK!, Marvin said: “My last day will be emotional. There’s definitely going to be a wobbly lip! It’s a difficult thing because you never assume you can come back, the cogs keep turning and the lives of these amazing characters carry on.”

Of her decision to go, she added: “Thank God they’ve left the door open, I’m very grateful for that. It’s been an amazing time on Emmerdale but I’m also excited to see what the future could hold. It was a really hard one as I love soaps and I always dreamed of being in one. I’ve had the most fantastic time.”

Marvin’s decision announcement indicates that Jessie won’t be killed off, but Emmerdale declined to comment on the actress’s exit when approached by RadioTimes.com. The star is now set to appear from September in stage production The Thunder Girls alongside Coronation Street stalwart Beverley Callard, as revealed on Twitter this morning.

So it’s out… I’m leaving the lovely Dales, and will be joining the fabulous @TheThunderGirls this September.

I’ve had the most amazing time on @emmerdale with some incredible people. Also thank you to all the #Emmerdale fans for you support! You really are the best! ????xx https://t.co/UsooMeyj3W — sandra marvin (@sandramarvinuk) August 12, 2019

It has also yet to be revealed whether Jessie’s sons Ellis and Billy will remain on the ITV soap. This week’s plot will see Ellis’s father (played by Michael Widman) appear on screen for the first time.

