EastEnders confirms Kush Kazemi exit after six years on screen for actor Davood Ghadami

Albert Square will be saying goodbye to one of their locals, as actor Davood Ghadami bows out from his role as Kush Kazemi next year.

The actor – who joined the soap in 2014 – will leave the show in 2021 after six years on screen, EastEnders have confirmed.

Announcing Kush’s exit, an EastEnders spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year. Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama at the BBC, added: “Davood is a fantastic actor and a hugely popular company member, so we will miss him hugely.”

Although he’s set to leave, it won’t be for a while, with an insider telling us: “Bosses have a huge plot planned, but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet. In fact Kush will be on screen until well into 2021. It’s a shame and he will be missed by everyone at Elstree but sometimes the cost of having a big storyline means losing big characters.”

Davood joined the long running soap six years ago. His character Kush was introduced as Martin Fowler’s old friend and a new trader on the Bridge Street market.

Since his arrival, Kush has been at the centre of a number of poignant storylines, including having a one-night stand with Martin’s wife Stacey Slater and fathering her son Arthur.

He then appeared to be getting close with Martin’s daughter Louise, before entering into a relationship with Stacey’s cousin Kat Slater – who he’s now with.

Just a year after joining the soap, Davood and his co-star Rakhee Thakrar received praise for their powerful performances in a stillbirth storyline involving Kush and Shabnam Masood’s son Zaair.

In 2017, Davood took part on series 15 of Strictly Come Dancing and made it to the semi-finals.

