6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Whitney worries for the future, while Gray gets angry

Back to Walford for another dose of drama as this weeks visit to EastEnders sees Whitney prepare to face her trial, while Gray turns nasty once again.

With poor Chantelle in the firing line, it seems it’s going to be another harrowing time for her.

Here’s your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 8th and Friday 12th June.

Whitney prepares for court

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is still awaiting trial for the murder of Leo and she is getting more worried the closer it gets. Recently, she has been struggling to deal with the memories of the fateful night he died and Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) is alarmed to spot her wandering the square while seeming out of sorts. Trying to work on her defence, he enquires about her past relationships and learns that she was hit by Lee. Later, Gray tells her to recount all the details she remembers of that night and she goes through as much as she can before it all gets too much for her and she breaks down. But as Gray tries to comfort her, she leans in for a kiss…

Sharon remembers Dennis

Wanting to help Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) deal with her grief (and to perhaps alleviate his guilt), Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) organises a memorial for Dennis that many from the Square come along to. Sharon is touched by the gesture and Ian tries to do a speech but becomes too emotional as he tries to get through it. It ends up being Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) that brings everyone to tears when he arrives and gives a speech of his own. Elsewhere, things are tense for Sharon and Phil after she stunned him by asking if they could raise Kayden together. This week will see the fallout from that, but will Phil put his own feelings aside for the sake of his relationship?

Chantelle faces an angry Gray

While Gray has been doing all he can to help Whitney, viewers know that he has a nasty and possessive side that his wife, Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), has been on the receiving end of many times. This week, she finds herself in the firing line again as his jealousy over her friendship with Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) threatens to turn violent. When Chantelle borrows his car to pick up computers for Kheerat, she has no idea that Gray has put a tracker on the vehicle. When he later looks at the recent information from it, he is shocked to see that the car had been all the way to Stratford. Not knowing that Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) took it, he assumes that Chantelle has been having an affair. Will he believe her when she denies it?

Elsewhere on EastEnders…

Despite making Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) aware that she wants nothing to do with his family, let alone him, Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) shares a kiss with him this week. But when they grow closer and share another kiss, Ian is not pleased when he sees them.

Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) is surprised to bump into Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) and hopeful that he has had a change of heart. Wanting them to reunite, she meets with him later to talk, but is she about to get her heart broken?

Max Branning (Jake Wood) begins to grow concerned about Rainie (Tanya Franks) and what she might be after in the divorce. Even though she has said that she is no longer interested in his money, Max is dubious and thinks she may have something up her sleeve.

