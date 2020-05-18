Jean makes life-changing decision after discovering Kush and Shirley’s secret drugging in EastEnders

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) survived her sudden seizure but reacted with fury to learn her collapse was caused by Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) secretly drugging her.

The reasoning they both had the EastEnders‘ favourite’s best interests at heart wasn’t enough to convince Jean to forgive her friends for the betrayal, and she has now thrown Kush and lover Kat Moon’s kids, Tommy, Bert and Ernie, out of the house.

Discovering unstable Jean, who has bipolar, had decided to stop taking her lithium medication following the death of boyfriend Daniel Cook, without consulting her doctor, forced worried Kush to sneakily slip her tablets into her food without her knowledge.

Confiding in Shirley he’d taken the desperate measures hoping it would help Jean’s mental health, Kush roped Ms Carter into colluding with him in their misguided intervention.

Rushing to be at Jean’s hospital bedside after she suffered a seizure in the Square, Kush and Shirley were sheepish as they were forced to admit what they’d done as their confused friend was told she had lithium poisoning, despite having stopped her meds – or so she thought.

Narrowly escaping the police becoming involved, Shirley and Kush were relieved when Dr Ash Panesar confirmed the hospital would be taking no further action having realised Jean’s concerned mates believed they were helping.

Jean was released but when Kush returned home he discovered the locks had been changed – looking up at the window he saw a weak, wounded Mrs S throw his and the kids’ belongings to the ground below telling him they were not welcome in the house any more!

Devastated at being driven out, Kush will now not be able to keep an eye on Jean who is still insistent on ditching the medication needed to keep her on an even keel.

Speaking about Kush’s ill-advised decision, Gadhami said: “Under normal circumstances, Kush would never act this way. Jean is such a central part of the family so when he noticed changes in her behaviour he was determined to try and make things right, keep the family afloat and look after everyone.

“He was desperate, his heart was in the right place, and he thinks he’s making the right decision at that moment.”

Now Jean has pushed her family away, have the stall holder’s actions put the vulnerable mum in even more danger?

