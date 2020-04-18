6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Whitney makes exit plans as Keegan’s anger boils over

It’s another truncated week on EastEnders, with episodes airing on just Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st April.

But there are still big developments for Whitney who is planning an exit from Walford as her fears grow about a future behind bars, while an under-pressure Keegan is nearing breaking point.

Read on for all the latest storyline spoilers…

Whitney to leave?

Whitney is obviously petrified of going back to jail, but she needn’t be so worried. Half the Square have done time and lived to tell the tale. In fact, many of them probably feel more at home in a prison tabard than they do in regular clothes. One former inmate – Max Branning – is even popping round to tell a frit Whit about his own experiences behind bars.

Mind you, Whitney does also have the added pressure of Michaela posting horrible things about her online. Michaela, if you hadn’t already noticed, is cut from the same cloth as Marion Logan in Coronation Street and Wendy Posner in Emmerdale – both blinkered, grieving mums who’ll do anything to defend their psychopathic sons. And Michaela’s smear campaign does appear to be working, with Whitney ultimately deciding to reach for her passport. You can find out on Tuesday whether anyone will be able to put a stop to her plan to leave town.

Keegan lashes out

The writers seem determined to see just how much misery Keegan can withstand before he completely buckles. Accused of a crime he didn’t commit and now homeless after being evicted by bailiffs, he’s currently feeling despondent, despite Tiffany berating him for his mood.

On Monday, the chaos at the Taylor house proves to be too much for Keegan and he explodes with anger, only to be left mortified when Bailey witnesses his rage. But might Keegan find a sympathetic ear in Denise, who is left shocked when she discovers what’s happened to him in recent weeks?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Ash seeks out Iqra and, after apologising, admits that she loves her.

Following a chat with Callum, Stuart is inspired to propose to Rainie and arranges something elaborate for her.

Kush continues to hide Tommy’s secret and, while dropping him off at school, asks Isaac to keep on eye on him.

Plus Jean receives a gift from Daniel that leaves her feeling touched.

