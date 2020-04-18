EastEnders’ Bobby Beale in danger as Dotty and Peter rush to his aid

EastEnders’ Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) hasn’t had the smoothest of rides on Albert Square recently.

The youngster has only just recovered from being beaten up during the 35th anniversary by a pack of thugs, and it seems he’s in line for another drama.

In the coming weeks, Peter Beale cottons on to the little crush his brother has on Dotty.

We all know she’s trouble, and it doesn’t take long for her to bring Bobby into her ring.

Peter knocks Bobby’s confidence and as they head off to the club, their night goes from bad to worse.

Bobby tries to show off in front of Dotty and buy some laughing gas off her, but she refuses.

Picking himself up, Bobby makes one more attempt to impress his love interest and offers to buy her a drink – only to find Peter got their first.

Later in the night, Peter and Dotty go to share a kiss, but in a moment of drama, Bobby collapses!

Did he take anything? And more importantly, is he alright?

This isn’t the first time Dotty’s drugs have put someone in danger as Bex Fowler previously suffered an overdose.

Is time running out for her?

EastEnders will air these scenes on Tuesday 28th April at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Meanwhile, Keegan Baker has found himself in trouble with the police.

He has fallen foul of bias which resulted in his arrest following an incident at a party which he had nothing to do with.

Can he convince someone he is innocent?

