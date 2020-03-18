EastEnders postpone filming and reduce weekly episodes amid coronavirus pandemic

EastEnders have confirmed they will be postponing their filming until further notice on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement confirming the news read: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England. We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.”

They have confirmed their episodes will now air on Monday at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm. More to follow…