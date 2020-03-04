EastEnders’ Chantelle Atkins in more danger as Gray erupts after huge news

EastEnders’ Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) will find herself in more danger from Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) in the coming weeks.

He is undoubtedly under pressure as he tries to get Whitney Dean out of prison for killing Leo King, and unfortunately, the stress brings back his abusive nature.

Mitch becomes more and more suspicious of his son-in-law’s behaviour with Chantelle and becomes convinced Gray is keeping something hidden.

What’s more, he gets the wrong end of the stick, and thinks Gray is having an affair, when really, he couldn’t be more wrong.

Gray is actually suspended from his law firm, which is placing a huge burden on the family, let alone Chantelle.

When people start to quiz Gray on his actions, it’s Mitch who takes action and follows his son-in-law to a hotel.

Although Chantelle tries to deter him, it’s to no avail, and Mitch eventually works out the truth.

Being a caring family member, he offers the family some money to tide them over, but this only serves to anger Gray, who is embarrassed by the whole thing.

And of course, he takes his anger out on poor Chantelle and accuses her of telling her dad what’s been going on.

In scenes that are sure to be disturbing, Gray will explode at Chantelle and this time, she is forced to take time to recover from what happened.

But will Mitch work out what Gray’s real secret is?

Bernadette and Tiffany plan a surprise for the couple in The Vic, and Chantelle unfortunately can’t attend – where Mitch is horrified to hear from Mitch that Chantelle didn’t say anything at all.

Will someone go and check on her?