EastEnders reveal first look at the aftermath of the 35th anniversary as Whitney faces life behind bars

While we still don’t know who will perish in the 35th anniversary boat tragedy, EastEnders will certainly continue as the drama intensifies for some characters.

Advertisement

Next week, it seems Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) will find herself paying for killing evil Leo King (Tom Wells).

Spoiler pictures show poor Whit banged up behind bars looking extremely sorry for herself.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Last Friday (14th February), she saw off Leo in a Valentine’s massacre.

He had been terrorising her for months, and had even been hiding in her loft – long story short, he had it coming.

Last night (17th February), Whitney turned to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) for help.

He went round to see the body of the villain lying in the kitchen floor, but Mick came up with the foolish advice to just get on the boat.

Hoping the big Queen Vic party would be enough of an alibi, the pair donned their best clothes and went to celebrate.

However at some point between then and next week, Whitney finds herself in prison.

Do the police catch up with her? Does someone find Leo’s rotting body? Or has she had a big part in the 35th anniversary death?

All will become clear in the coming week as the fall-out from the 35th anniversary has major consequences for the cast.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers