EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell panics as Keanu reveals a devastating bribe for Callum’s life

EastEnders’ scorned resident Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is back and causing plenty of trouble already.

He captured innocent Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and whisked him away to a dirty warehouse in a bid to frighten Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

And if that’s what he set out to do, that’s certainly what he’s achieving as this evening (Tuesday 11th February), Ben was seen cowering over Keanu’s control.

Keanu surprised Ben earlier when he arrived in his household and it’s safe to say, the young Mitchell wasn’t impressed in the slightest.

A bearded Keanu told Ben he wanted £100,000 in return for Callum and the more his nemesis dragged his feet, the more agony poor Halfway would go through.

The EastEnders bad boy immediately turned his attention to terrorising Martin Fowler (James Bye) for not actually killing Keanu like he said he would.

Perhaps he should have spent his time figuring out the loan, however, as Ben took an ominous call at the end of the episode.

Ben couldn’t really hear anything but some questionable breathing, and of course, the Mitchell thought it was just Keanu lying about Callum being with him.

But then the kicker came: Keanu sent a picture of a battered, bruised and bloody Callum looking extremely sorry for himself.

Now, would Keanu really harm Callum? After all, he’s always been a kind spirit on Albert Square.

However, isolation and a fake death really can plan on the mind and this is a man who wants revenge on what the Mitchells have done to him.

Will Callum pull through the clash between Keanu and Ben?

