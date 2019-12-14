Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. Phil Mitchell is on the warpath in EastEnders 2019 Christmas trailer

Phil Mitchell is on the warpath in EastEnders 2019 Christmas trailer

Keanu may not be long for this world...

Phil Mitchell in EastEnders 2019 Christmas trailer

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like the secret is finally out and Phil Mitchell is looking to get revenge in this year’s EastEnders Christmas episodes.

Advertisement

The BBC One soap has dropped a first-look teaser at its festive instalments, which will see the ‘Sheanu’ plot reach its dramatic climax.

In case you’ve not been paying attention, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) has been having an affair with Phil’s wife Sharon (Letitia Dean), while also dating Phil’s daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper). As if that weren’t bad enough, both women are also now pregnant by Keanu.

Having realised that Sharon’s baby isn’t his, Phil (Steve McFadden) will be on the warpath this Christmas and it looks like son Ben (Max Bowden) is looking to help put Keanu six feet under, telling his dad, “He will not outlive Christmas.”

Phil is also seen confronting Sharon (“Worth it, was he?!” he growls) and tossing a chair across the room, while elsewhere in the trailer, Martin Fowler (James Bye) looks to be having a very un-merry Christmas and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is seen confronting wife Linda (Kellie Bright) over her alcoholism.

Advertisement

Looks like a typically cheery December in Walford then!

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about EastEnders

Phil Mitchell in EastEnders 2019 Christmas trailer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

eastenders Phil Mitchell ben mitchell

Will Phil kill Jack thinking he’s the father of Sharon’s baby? First look at EastEnders revenge plot

eastenders christmas 2019

EastEnders Christmas 2019 spoilers – Sharon and Keanu baby reveal and Linda’s in danger

Screen Shot 2019-08-15 at 12.12.52

Relive the moment Steve McDonald and Fiona Middleton first met on Coronation Street

eastenders phil mitchell kat moon

Phil confronts Kat over attack in EastEnders – new pics tease explosive showdown