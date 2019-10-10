Martin punches Ben – first look at EastEnders showdown

EastEnders has revealed a sneaky first look at an epic clash in Friday 11th October’s episode as Martin Fowler (James Bye) gets fed up of being in Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden)’s pocket and lashes out at the bad boy.

Phil’s twisted son has got the stallholder on the ropes as he continues to blackmail him over wife Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) being the true culprit of the vicious attack on his father.

In exchange for his silence, and the weapon covered in incriminating DNA, Ben has forced reluctant Martin into stealing a car for rival gangster Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) which he promised would make it even between them, meaning Stace could return to the Square (having been forced into hiding) without him dobbing her in.

However, that all seems to have gone out the window in these pictures as Ben goes back on his word and Martin finally flips under the pressure of doing the mini-Mitchell’s dirty work.

A fight ensues between the brooding boys, but can Martin convince Ben to let Stacey come home or has he just made the situation ten times worse? Watch out for that pit in the Arches, Ben – maybe Stacey’s waiting round the corner with another wrench…

Ben’s latest enemy Kheerat heralds the arrival of a new family set to stir up life in Walford – we’ve already met his cheeky brother Jags Panesar (Amar Adatia) and younger sibling Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) is still to be introduced.

