Bex Fowler’s fate revealed following suicide bid in EastEnders

EastEnders‘ Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) will survive her attempt to take her own life as the hard-hitting storyline explores the troubled teenager’s mental health in the aftermath of the dramatic incident.

Struggling with the pressure of starting university, Bex buckled as her family and friends threw her a leaving party in the Vic on Thursday 3rd October and retreated back home, pulling out a packet of pills and writing a note to her parents before breaking down alone in her bedroom as the bash continued into the night.

The next morning, mum Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) was horrified to discover her daughter unresponsive in bed, and a heart-stopping cliffhanger as she tried to wake her left Bex’s fate unresolved.

As the plot picks up on Friday 4th October paramedics are called to number 23 Albert Square and take the teen to hospital where she eventually wakes up, much to the relief of her loved ones. Lodger Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) finds the note and shows Sonia, but the devastated nurse can’t face the possibility that Bex contemplated suicide and immediately blames herself for piling on the pressure and academic expectation.

Will Bex’s dad Martin Fowler come back?

Martin Fowler (James Bye) will return to Walford to support his little girl in her hour of need, feeling guilty about abandoning Bex two months ago having been forced to go into hiding with wife Stacey to escape reprisals for her attack on Phil Mitchell.

A series of emotional traumas have taken their toll on fragile Bex, including her exams, applying to Oxford and the fatal stabbing of her friend Shakil Kazemi. Earlier this year she became fixated on exercise and became reliant on medication, and ran away from home feeling she couldn’t cope any longer. Fans will follow Bex as she finally speaks to a mental health professional to help her through her problems.

EastEnders has worked with the Samaritans to portray Bex’s journey sensitively, and to highlight awareness of teenage mental health and the increasing suicide rate among young people.

Executive producer Jon Sen explains: “Our wish is that by telling this story we can encourage others in Bex’s position to realise there is always help, and always hope that others will be encouraged to start a conversation if they are worried about someone they know.”

Visit www.samaritans.org email jo@samaritans.org or call free any time on 116 123, even from a mobile without credit.

