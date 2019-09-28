The Slaters have been claiming that the pair have been visiting Sean when, in actual fact, Martin and Stacey having been keeping out of the way of both Ben and the police.

EastEnders has yet to reveal what exactly it is that brings Martin back to Walford, but it's likely that daughter Bex's upcoming suicide attempt will result in him emerging from hiding.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 8 October see Martin plead with Ben to let Stacey off the hook. Tempers, though, look set to fray when Ben starts making demands before he wipes the slate clean.

However, when Ben receives a surprise phone call, it's him that ends up having to turn to Martin for help...

Viewers will have to wait and see whether Stacey puts in an appearance, but EastEnders revealed recently that actress Lacey Turner has made a brief return from maternity leave following the birth of her daughter Dusty in order to film a few scenes for an upcoming episode that is set to be shown in November.

