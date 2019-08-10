Phil confronts Kat over attack in EastEnders – new pics tease explosive showdown

The aftermath of the attack on EastEnders‘ Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) continues to cause ripples in the coming weeks as the recovering hard man is released from hospital and becomes determined to discover the truth about who put him there.

Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) whacked the patriarch over the back of the head to stop him beating her husband Martin Fowler (James Bye), who had come to the rescue of his wife’s cousin Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) from a possible pasting by Phil in the Arches over the money she stole from him.

Phil fell into the garage pit and when son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) arrived on the scene he ordered the stunned Slater trio to flee, promising to ‘sort it’. Turns out this meant vengeful Ben framing rival Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) for the attempt on his dad’s life, pushing scared Stace to go on the run despite someone else taking the rap.

Keanu is now also at large along with pregnant girlfriend Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper), Phil’s daughter, having realised Ben is setting him up. Meanwhile, Kat is laying low hoping she can trust Ben and that the truth stays hidden.

In new pictures from the episode airing on Monday 19th August, Phil is back on the Square making a good recovery and beginning to recall details of his bashing. Confronting Kat and looking very angry, is this the moment the real story comes out? Has Phil suddenly remembered everything about his fight with Mrs Moon that day? And can Kat keep what really happened under wraps for much longer?

