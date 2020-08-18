Accessibility Links

  Coronation Street's Todd mystery deepens as a body is found in grim twist

Just what is going on with the missing Todd?

The mystery over the whereabouts of the long-absent Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street is set to intensify following him officially being reported as a missing person, and it appears to his friends and family that he may have been killed.

After someone claiming to be Todd sent Eileen (Sue Cleaver) a letter asking for a thousand pounds, a letter intercepted by Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Mary Taylor, the two arranged a meeting and left a fake bag of cash for “Todd” to collect.

But it turns out to be a nonstarter with Todd not making an appearance, which leads them to decide that it is about time they began tracking him down – and that involves reporting him as a missing person.

Before that though, Sean decides to turn detective and begins to search through social media accounts to see if he can find a lead, but, unfortunately, nothing comes up and he finds himself back at square one.

coronation street billy sean search todd

When Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) discovers that Sean has failed in finding him, he is the one to suggest that they officially report him as missing. The pair seek help and everyone involved vows to do all they can to track Todd down, with the Finding People charity offering assistance.

Concerning news soon comes though when Sean learns that a body has been discovered down at the river. Fearing the worst, he instantly suspects it is Todd. Has Todd been killed?

Well, no is the answer as Coronation Street fans are aware that Todd Grimshaw is alive and will return soon. Speaking about taking over the role from Bruno Langley, newcomer Gareth Pierce said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show and to have been entrusted with taking Todd forward into some really exciting storylines. It’s an honour to be part of the dedicated Coronation Street team in such unprecedented times.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

