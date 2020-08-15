6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Wedding bells for Gary and Maria, but will the big day go as planned?

This week’s visit to Coronation Street shows Gary and Maria’s wedding day arrive, but secrets threaten to tear the couple apart. And is Todd about to make his return sooner than expected?

Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between 17th – 21st August 2020.

Will Gary and Maria get married?

It’s the day of the big wedding between Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) but while Maria looks forward to becoming Mrs Windass, she has no idea that David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd) has just witnessed an intimate moment between Gary and Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien).

With Sarah’s relationship with Adam (Sam Robertson) on rocky ground following her refusal to turn Gary into the police, the two shared a charged moment and David tells Gary that he has to choose between the two women. But who will Gary pick, and given that as the ceremony is due to start, both the bride and groom are late, will they even get to the point of being able to say “I do?”.

Keep an eye on the ceremony itself as it was filmed under the new social distancing conditions and the producers have mentioned they had to get creative to make the day look as normal as possible.

More heartache for Abi?

Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) decides that she will say goodbye to the twins before they emigrate to Austalia and Seb (Harry Visinoni) offers to be there for her when she does it. But before the meeting takes place and while she is working alone at the garage as Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is off on breakdown job, disaster strikes.

An accident leaves Abi on the floor with her arm trapped under an engine and with time ticking away, all hope of making the meeting seems lost. Seb is furious that she has let him down again when she is a no show but is soon left concerned when he learns that she has been rushed to the hospital. While Abi will be OK, it appears as if she may have missed the chance to say her farewell to the twins one last time and if she has, will it lead the troubled mum back down a dark path?

Todd appears to make contact

While he has not been seen since Bruno Langley’s dismissal back in 2017, Todd Grimshaw looks set to make a reappearance when a letter turns up for Eileen (Sue Cleaver) from him demanding £1000. Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) intercept the letter and, suspicious that it may not be Todd, send him a text asking to meet. They, along with Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), decide they should leave a bag for him to collect and pretend it is full of money- staking out the scene to see if he appears.

But as they put their plan into action, will it be Todd they see emerge to collect the funds? If it is Todd, he will look different as ITV have announced that Gareth Pierce is taking over the role following Langley’s exit. With the character being absent for some time, how will his family react if he does come home?

Daniel’s obsession continues

Daniel has been hiding a murky secret from his friends and family of late – his need to spend time with a sex worker, Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson). While he is not paying her for sex, he is handing over cash for time with her which at first started as talking, before it took a more sinister term. Viewers have seen Daniel dress Nicky up as his dead wife, Sinead, and even go as far as spraying her with Sinead’s perfume so he can pretend she is her.

This week though when Daniel does the same thing while cooking her a meal, Nicky begins to feel uncomfortable with what he is asking her to do and stresses that he needs to talk to his friends and family about his grief. Daniel though seems smitten with Nicky, despite the strangeness of their situation, and looks set to not be deterred. How will Nicky react if he tries to book her in again?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

There is concern this week for Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) when those close to her begin to worry she is taking on too much. After she meets with her frenemy, Vanessa, she decides to set up a mother-baby group in addition to her vlog – will she be able to handle it all?

Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) wants to celebrate his birthday but begins to think he may have to do it alone when all his friends begin making excuses that they have other things to do. But with them all planning a surprise party for him, will they be able to keep it a secret from him?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.