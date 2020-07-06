Coronation Street’s Geoff will see past exposed by mysterious new arrival

The truth about Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and his cruel coercive abuse of wife Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) is slowly coming to light in Coronation Street, and a new arrival on the cobbles later this month promises to reveal more about his past that could expose his toxic true colours.

TV legend Paula Wilcox is joining the cast in the guest role of Elaine, Geoff’s former partner who show insiders tease will play a “pivotal” role in the acclaimed storyline that saw bullied Yasmeen jailed for trying to murder her evil husband following months of psychological abuse.

Elaine’s arrival is said to set up more twists and turns in the plot as Yasmeen’s court case for attempted murder looms. The soap has teased recently that more would be revealed about Geoff’s past that could explain the root of his behaviour and impact on the future of the hard-hitting plot.

Geoff’s innocent victim act is already starting to wear thin, with daughter-in-law Sally Metcalfe the latest local to turn against him and side with Yasmeen.

What exactly was Elaine’s history with Geoff, was she a fellow victim like Yasmeen? Another big question is why she hasn’t she come forward already, after Yas accessed information on her spouse’s past through Clare’s Law, which allows police to confirm if someone has a history of domestic violence to a concerned partner.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about his evil alter ego’s behaviour, Bartholomew hinted viewers would be learning more about the Metcalfes’ backstory soon: “Geoff has basically lied to his son Tim for years about the relationship with his mother, Geoff’s first wife. I believe we’ll explore things with Geoff and Tim a little deeper.

“I always wanted to do that, it would be good to find out more about their past. It could be the key to how the story develops.”

Wilcox has been a regular fixture on our screens for decades, and is well remembered for classic 1970s sitcoms The Liver Birds, Man About the House and The Lovers. More recently she’s appeared in Boomers, Upstart Crow and Mount Pleasant.

Soap fans will recall she played Hilary Potts, Laurel’s mum, on Emmerdale in a recurring role between 2007 and 2008. The character died off screen in 2015.

Going much further back to 1969, the actress had an earlier role in Corrie as Janice Langton, sister of Tracy Barlow’s biological father Ray Langton, first husband of Deirdre Barlow.

