Coronation Street offers new hope for a Shona and David reunion

Things looked bleak for David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding) when he walked in on her kissing her care worker, Aaron.

But tonight’s Coronation Street gave viewers fresh hope that the couple could be heading for a reunion sooner rather than later.

Aaron made sure that Shona knew kissing him was wrong and she eventually accepted it and apologised for her error.

As for David, despite the awkwardness of the situation, he did his best to stay calm and understand that Shona doesn’t know her own history.

He did, however, manage to make her laugh, and he used the moment as an opportunity to invite her out for dinner.

When they arrived at The Bistro, it was clear that Shona was beginning to feel uncomfortable with people recognising her and after a brief chat, the pair agreed to head to the chippy instead. But when the topic of who is paying came up, Shona pulled out a stolen wallet and was taken aback when David started to laugh. At first, she was annoyed but when he told her that it is strikingly similar to how they met, she starts to warm to him again.

David then went on to explain how he fell in love with her and the reasons for it and it seemed that the estranged couple may finally be on the verge of turning a corner. But will David be patient enough to allow Shona space and time to fall in love with him again?

Elsewhere tonight, Oliver showed positive signs as a trip to the petting zoo saw him smiling and imitating the cows. Despite Leanne Battersby’s (Jane Danson) worries, everyone had a great day – with the possible exception of Tracey Barlow (Kate Ford) who had a rather unfortunate encounter with a goat.

Meanwhile, at The Rovers, the elder generation gathered to celebrate VE day (indicating this episode was due to go out on May 8th before the production shutdown changed everything) and they all shared stories of their own experiences, and that of their families, during the war. Scenes in the pub also saw Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) deny assault when quizzed by Carla Connor (Alison King), telling her he could not have done it as he was attending an alcoholics meeting. But if it was not him, who did lash out to defend Carla?

Tonight’s episode also saw Daniel Osborne (Rob Mallard) pay another visit to sex worker, Nicky (Kimberly Hart Simpson). While he did pay for her time, he chose to use her as a confidante to talk about his feelings surrounding the loss of Sinead. But is Nicky the right person to help him through his grief?

