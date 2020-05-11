Coronation Street’s Yasmeen Metcalfe denied bail in another cruel twist

All eyes were on the magistrate in the bail hearing for coercive abuse victim Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), charged with the attempted murder in Coronation Street of her tormentor husband Geoff (Ian Bartholomew). But despite the pleas of defence lawyer Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) for leniency it was another devastating blow for Yas as bail was refused.

Advertisement

The key factor in the magistrate’s decision was Yasmeen’s previous statement to the police on Friday 8th May when the confused and emotionally fragile grandmother showed concern for her manipulative partner.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I believe she may try to contact the complainant as she indicated that she wished to do so when interviewed by the police,” said the magistrate after carefully considering both the prosecution’s and defence’s submissions.

Granddaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) watched in horror from the gallery after pinning all her hopes on Imran who looked to have presented a convincing case for the defence. Habeeb pointed out that Yasmeen has no history of previous offences. She did not flee the scene after stabbing Geoff with the broken wine bottle and surrendered herself voluntarily to the police.

There were cheers from Geoff Metcalfe’s son Tim (Joe Duttine) who believes his dad to be completely innocent of any abusive behaviour. Earlier in the Monday 11th May episode Tim and Alya almost came to blows in Roy’s Rolls as she pointed out that his “pig of a father” had been tormenting her grandmother for months.

As Yasmeen was taken back into custody until her trial there are fears for her mental health. Imran made reference to the medical report that she is still suffering from shock in the aftermath of the attack and her subsequent incarceration.

The only crumb of comfort at this stage is that seeds of doubt were beginning to be shown back on the street in the likes of Tim’s wife Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver). As Tim pointed out to Eileen that no one knows what goes on behind closed doors the ex-wife of serial killer Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) could only agree, “No, you certainly don’t.”

Both Sally and Eileen have witnessed Yasmeen in a distressed state. Sally saw her weeping in the back garden and Eileen spotted Geoff giving her a vicious tongue lashing on the couple’s door step. Could Yas have more allies than she realises? All hope is not lost yet.

Advertisement