Divorce shock for David Platt in Coronation Street as Shona ends their marriage

Is it really over for good?

David Platt has been hit with the devastating news his wife Shona Platt wants a divorce thanks to interference from her spiteful son Clayton Hibbs.

Injuries from her shooting at the Coronation Street Christmas siege left Shona with amnesia meaning she couldn’t remember her husband or any of their time as a family. Distressed by her condition, Mrs Platt has been recovering in a specialist unit in Leeds. However, her condition has barely improved and she refuses to see David.

On Monday 23rd March, David visited cruel Clayton in prison, after learning he’d been in contact with his mum, and implored him to leave Shona alone. Realising Clayton had been dripping poison in Shona’s ear about David left Mr Platt horrified he’d made things worse.

Seeing how much his brother was hurting, Nick Tilsley stepped in and tried to convince Shona to see him instead, so he could persuade her to let David visit.

At the medical centre Shona declined an audience with brother-in-law and instead delivered a message through one of the medical staff. When Nick returned to the street he informed David that not only did Shona never intend on moving back to Weatherfield, she also wanted to start divorce proceedings…

coronation street David platt seb Franklin nick tilsley

This will send David over the edge, as viewers will see later this week when he spirals out of control in reaction to the end of his marriage, resulting in a violent altercation with Seb Franklin. But why are they fighting?

RadioTimes.com can confirm Shona will be back on screen soon, as Goulding confirmed in late February 2020 she had been resumed filming following her real-life maternity leave – she gave birth to a son, Franklin, in November 2019.

Does this mean the Platts will get a happy ending after all? Or is Shona about to walk back into yet more drama with the cobbles’ most cursed clan?

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

