Will we meet Jade’s mum? Coronation Street stars tease backstory of John Stape’s daughter

Beyond the revelation that Coronation Street bad girl Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) believes dead dad John Stape was a good guy, little is known about the offspring of one of the street’s most notorious – if unlikely – villains. Considering the Stape case was meant to have been national news, why does Jade blame his former wife Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) for everything?

“She genuinely thinks Fiz is a bad person,” Henshall told RadioTimes.com. “Jade has been brainwashed by her mum into believing that, and her intention is to just keep her sister Hope safe from her. That is her priority and she’ll go to any lengths to make sure Hope is OK.”

Deceitful Jade is on a mission to avenge her deceased serial killer father by ruining Fiz’s life, leading to her kids being taken away by social services in the coming weeks.

Jade has deliberately targeted her father’s ex and posed as a too-good-to-be-true nanny for her and Tyrone Dobbs’ children, all the while surreptitiously plotting to paint them as unfit parents so she can gain custody of half-sister Hope. Only the audience knows the truth so far.

The missing piece of the puzzle here is surely Jade’s aforementioned mother, who we are yet to meet and who Corrie say there are no plans to introduce “in the short term.” Whoever she is, she was around before Fiz and all the murders and identity theft started happening, and she’s obviously brought Jade up with her version of the truth which sounds somewhat distorted…

“We don’t know at this stage how much Jade knows about her dad,” says McAlpine, “Or even whether she ever knew him or not. But the traits they share are uncanny – she’s doing these bad things for what she thinks are the right reasons, which is to protect Hope. Jade is her father’s daughter!”

It’s the mother we want to know more about…

