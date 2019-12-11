Who plays Tim Metcalfe’s secret wife Charlie in Coronation Street? Sian Reeves joins the cast

Coronation Street cabbie Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is in a pickle after revealing he has a secret wife, meaning his marriage to Sally Metcalfe is illegal and he’s a bigamist and could go to prison.

Dim Tim told confided in pals Steve McDonald and Kevin Webster he’d got hitched to an air hostess on a spontaneous drunken whim during a raucous lads’ trip to Las Vegas years ago. Believing all Vegas weddings were fake and not legally binding, when his dad Geoff returned properly hitched to partner Yasmeen after a romantic holiday to the US gambling getaway Mr Metcalfe panicked to realise his past nuptials were far from a joke.

On Wednesday 11th December he tracks down estranged spouse Charlie Wood, via some online stalking, to a local bar she worked at. While he attempted to convince her they should get an annulment, so he can marry Sally under the guise of ‘renewing their vows’, soaps fans will definitely have recognise the actress playing the first Mrs M…

Who did Sian Reeves play in Emmerdale and EastEnders?

Popular actress Sian Reeves has joined Corrie for a guest stint as the betrothed trolly dolly, but it’s not her first time in soapland.

In 2009 she memorably played Emmerdale baddie Sally Spode, old flame of vicar Ashley Thomas who was so obsessed with her ex she tried to bump off his wife Laurel. Sinister Sal went the full Glenn Close and ended up getting sectioned after a terrifying campaign of kidnap, intimidation and general craziness.

Prior to that she popped up in EastEnders back in 2006 as snooty restaurant manager Elaine Jarvis, a love rival for Denise Fox over her future husband Kevin Wicks.

Reeves’ breakout role was kooky beautician Syd Henshall in BBC1 hairdressing drama Cutting It. She appeared in all four series between 2002-2005 as part of an ensemble that also included Amanda Holden, Sarah Parrish, Jason Merrells and former Corrie star Angela Griffin.

She’s also had roles in numerous hit shows such as Casualty, Shakespeare and Hathaway, Doctors, Mount Pleasant, Hope Springs, Lunch Monkeys, Northern Lights and its sequel City Lights.

Charlie could turn out to be a thorn in Tim’s side – will she really agree to a quickie divorce before Sal finds out what her other half has been hiding?

