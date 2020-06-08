How to watch the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards results show

Last month, we launched the RadioTimes.com’s Soap Awards in order to celebrate the hard work our beloved shows have put in over the past year.

With the British Soap Awards cancelled for 2020 on account of the pandemic, it seemed right that we gave you the chance to vote for your favourites and champion the best of the best.

You came out in your thousands – over 16,000 to be precise – and you’ve picked your winner.

And we have some very exciting news for all you soap fans… we’ll be announcing the result in a very special ceremony!

Tune in to our Facebook channel on Sunday 14th June at 7pm where our soap experts Johnathon Hughes and Helen Daly will be on hand with the all important results.

And, we’ll have some appearances from our very special winners.

You don’t want to miss it!

Who was nominated in the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards?

Best Actor

Coronation Street’s Ian Bartholomew

EastEnders’ Max Bowden

Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley

Hollyoaks’ Gregory Finnegan

Neighbours’ Rob Mills

Home & Away’s Ray Meagher

Best Actress

Coronation Street’s Shelley King

EastEnders’ Letitia Dean

Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick

Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey

Neighbours’ Jackie Woodburne

Home & Away’s Lynne McGranger

Best Newcomer

Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher

EastEnders’ Milly Zero

Emmerdale’s Mark Womack

Hollyoaks’ Joe McGann

Neighbours’ Jemma Donovan

Home & Away’s Kawakawa Fox-Reo

Best Storyline

Coronation Street – Coercive Control

EastEnders – Boat Disaster

Emmerdale – Who killed Graham?

Hollyoaks – Ste’s Radicalisation

Neighbours – Finn’s Revenge

Home and Away – Hospital Seige

Best Soap

