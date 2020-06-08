How to watch the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards results show
You've got the front-row seat to the hottest awards show in town!
Last month, we launched the RadioTimes.com’s Soap Awards in order to celebrate the hard work our beloved shows have put in over the past year.
With the British Soap Awards cancelled for 2020 on account of the pandemic, it seemed right that we gave you the chance to vote for your favourites and champion the best of the best.
You came out in your thousands – over 16,000 to be precise – and you’ve picked your winner.
And we have some very exciting news for all you soap fans… we’ll be announcing the result in a very special ceremony!
Tune in to our Facebook channel on Sunday 14th June at 7pm where our soap experts Johnathon Hughes and Helen Daly will be on hand with the all important results.
And, we’ll have some appearances from our very special winners.
You don’t want to miss it!
Who was nominated in the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards?
Best Actor
- Coronation Street’s Ian Bartholomew
-
EastEnders’ Max Bowden
-
Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley
-
Hollyoaks’ Gregory Finnegan
-
Neighbours’ Rob Mills
-
Home & Away’s Ray Meagher
Best Actress
- Coronation Street’s Shelley King
- EastEnders’ Letitia Dean
- Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick
- Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey
- Neighbours’ Jackie Woodburne
- Home & Away’s Lynne McGranger
Best Newcomer
- Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher
- EastEnders’ Milly Zero
- Emmerdale’s Mark Womack
- Hollyoaks’ Joe McGann
- Neighbours’ Jemma Donovan
- Home & Away’s Kawakawa Fox-Reo
Best Storyline
- Coronation Street – Coercive Control
- EastEnders – Boat Disaster
- Emmerdale – Who killed Graham?
- Hollyoaks – Ste’s Radicalisation
- Neighbours – Finn’s Revenge
- Home and Away – Hospital Seige
Best Soap
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
- Neighbours
- Home and Away