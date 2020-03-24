When are all your favourite soaps airing?

As you may have noticed, there’s a global pandemic on right now and that has meant some changes being made to soaps, both here and overseas.

Advertisement

Many, if not most, have now shut-down filming due to concerns over the virus and as a result, what we see on the screen will be affected – largely in terms of how many episodes we’ll get to see each week for the foreseeable future.

There’s also the fact that timelines will be off for a while, Easter, for example, will take place later due to the schedules being out of whack.

We take a look at the main ones watched here in the UK and give you a handy guide to what changes have been made to them.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Coronation Street

Filming for Coronation Street has recently been suspended which means a change to the number of episodes we will see. Having built itself up to a soap that airs six episodes per week, it has now seen its output reduced to three per week, airing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

Explaining the problems this will cause for viewers, an ITV spokesperson said: “In the coming weeks some episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will understandably be out of kilter due to the temporary transmission pattern for both programmes, which takes effect from Monday 30th March. Episodes due to broadcast at Easter and those commissioned and filmed to commemorate VE Day, for instance, won’t now air on the dates we’d anticipated. We’d hope the audience will understand the reasons for this and continue to enjoy the shows.”

EastEnders

The BBC soap, which recently celebrated its 35th-Anniversary, was one of the first to cease production on new episodes when the Covid-19 virus began to impact the UK. What we are seeing now is a 50 per cent reduction in Walford drama as the show reduces down from four episodes to two. EastEnders now airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Speaking about the move, a BBC Spokesperson said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England. We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.”

Emmerdale

Filming has stopped in the Dales too, as cast and crew are now all on lock down. Previously airing every weekday, from March 30th we will only have three visits per week, airing on ITV Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm.

Speaking about Emmerdale and Coronation Street, ITV said: “The change to Emmerdale’s transmission pattern will ensure we have episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.” So while we are getting less, at least it lessens the risk of running out of episodes entirely.

Hollyoaks

Initially, Hollyoaks had vowed to continue on but alas, it wasn’t able to and filming for the soap has now been put on hold. As a result, it does mean a change to the scheduling with the five-night a week show dropping down to three. These episodes will air Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4. It’s not all bad news though, Channel 4 has announced a Hollyoaks companion show will be airing on E4 to help fill the gap. So if you’re in the mood to look back at some iconic moments from the history of the soap, you’re in luck!

Neighbours

The only one to remain largely unaffected for now. Neighbours did shut down for a couple of days last week but, at the time of writing, cast and crew are back to work and are all keen to keep the soap on the air for as long as possible. So as of 29th March 2020, Neighbours continues to air each weekday at 1.45pm and 6.30pm on Five.

Home and Away

Scheduling wise, here in the UK at least there are no current changes. Home and Away doesn’t air episodes the same day as Australia, like Neighbours does, so not only does Five have a buffer, it also has the episodes already filmed that were due to air in Oz. So, we should still be having regular visits to Summer Bay for some time. That being said, the show has been pulled from the schedules in its home country due to news coverage, while production has been stopped and like the others, there’s no word on when cast and crew will go back to work. But still, for the moment, Home and Away continues to air weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Five.

Advertisement

To see when all your favourite shows are airing, bookmark our handy TV Guide!