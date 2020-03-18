BBC halts filming on all continuing dramas including Holby City and Casualty

Following the announcement that production had been suspended on EastEnders, the BBC has now confirmed that it has halted filming on all of its continuing dramas.

The shows that are affected include Casualty, Holby City, Doctors, Pobol y Cwm and River City—joining a long list of TV programmes that have been severely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A BBC statement read, “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice.

“The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.”

Given that episodes are filmed several weeks before broadcast, the shut down will not have a huge impact on episodes of the dramas broadcast in the immediate future —but the long-term ramifications are still unclear.

Casualty will not be broadcast this Saturday—but this was always the plan and has nothing to do with coronavirus, with a football match having already been scheduled for the show’s usual time slot.

Meanwhile, Holby City was not on its usual slot last night due to a news special, but is currently expected to continue as normal next Tuesday.

A whole host of TV shows and films across the world have been affected by the pandemic as it continues to dominate the headlines.